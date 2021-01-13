Analysts Expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 10.27%.

SAMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.26. 17,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,774. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $219.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.79. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 54.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.