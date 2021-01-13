Analysts Expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Cumulus Media reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 113%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cumulus Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.92.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 45,006 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $292,989.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 971,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. 44,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,765. The company has a market capitalization of $179.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. The company offers content through approximately 428 owned-and-operated stations in 87 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

