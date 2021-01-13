Analysts Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.15. Comstock Resources reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 105.7% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 5,243,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,968,000 after buying an additional 2,694,374 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,783,000. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,325,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 906,116 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 227.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 755,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 524,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 408,400 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.25. 72,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,242. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

