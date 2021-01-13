Analysts Anticipate Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($8.69) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($11.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($10.47).

Several brokerages recently commented on ONCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ONCR traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.10. 984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,747. Oncorus has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

