Analysts Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.93 Million

Analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post sales of $119.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.40 million and the lowest is $119.38 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $138.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $393.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.29 million to $394.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $431.51 million, with estimates ranging from $424.80 million to $442.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $87.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.63 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 25,763 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.40 million, a P/E ratio of 112.20, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.