Analysts Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report sales of $3.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $11.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $16.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $17.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $27.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.15 billion to $32.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. 9,516,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,487,047. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,562,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,373 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,513,000 after buying an additional 76,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after buying an additional 834,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 260.3% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,086,000 after buying an additional 3,067,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

