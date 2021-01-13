Analysts Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.28 Million

Analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post sales of $177.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198.51 million and the lowest is $154.50 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $124.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $729.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $725.12 million to $735.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $712.71 million, with estimates ranging from $698.75 million to $720.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZPN. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total value of $165,004.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,943.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,409.5% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 92.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 95.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $144.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $145.41.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

