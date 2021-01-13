Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Down 96.1% in December

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the December 15th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AMXEF stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64. Amex Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.26.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Amex Exploration in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amex Exploration Inc, a mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold and base metal projects in Canada. It holds interests in the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds 100% interests in the Cameron property which, consists of 13 mining claims covering an area of 731 hectares; Madeleine West property consisting of 11 mining claims covering an area of 617 hectares; Madeleine East property, which consists of 3 mining claims covering an area of 168 hectares; and Pusticamica property consisting of 46 mining claims covering an area of 2,600 hectares situated in Lebel-sur-QuÃ©villon, Quebec.

