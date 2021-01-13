AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $204,125.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,586,326.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

AMETEK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.12. 639,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,992. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.30 and a 200 day moving average of $105.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

