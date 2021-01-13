Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABCB. TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $44.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $44.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $321.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

In related news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 265,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,542 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

