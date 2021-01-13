American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $214.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.91. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

