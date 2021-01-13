American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Trimmed by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $214.91 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.05 and its 200-day moving average is $241.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

