American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Trading Up 4.4%

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)’s stock price traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.30. 343,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 256,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. CL King began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.20.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

