American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.07

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.07 and last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 103507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEO. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,206.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

