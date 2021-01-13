American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the airline will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.62) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,742 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,186 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,581 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

