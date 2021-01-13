Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 115.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,196. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

