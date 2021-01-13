AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Shares Down 6.5%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) dropped 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 33,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 416,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

AmeraMex International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMMX)

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. The company's products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, mining, and commercial farming industries. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

