Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,120.83 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,186.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,158.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,645.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

