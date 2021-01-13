Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,044,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $6.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,120.83. 3,426,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,480. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,185.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,154.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,648.85.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

