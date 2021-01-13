Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 178.0% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.50.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMADY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lowered Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amadeus IT Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

