ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 13th (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology’s (NASDAQ:ALXO) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 13th. ALX Oncology had issued 8,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 17th. The total size of the offering was $161,500,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.91.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $245,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.