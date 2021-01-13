Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,444,000 after buying an additional 186,494 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,864,000 after buying an additional 485,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after buying an additional 879,355 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after buying an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,545,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after buying an additional 291,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

