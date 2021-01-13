Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

ALSMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Alstom has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

