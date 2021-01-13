Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ:ALPN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. 984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,076. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $6,516,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,743,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

