Alpha Quark Token Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $748,587.00 worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00005134 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00024690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00113664 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00269773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00063999 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00064197 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,505,250 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

Alpha Quark Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

