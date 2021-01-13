Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 412.2% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Alpha Bank A.E. stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Alpha Bank A.E. has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Alpha Bank A.E. Company Profile

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

