Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $154.00 to $197.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $169.77 and last traded at $169.62, with a volume of 29708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.65.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.31 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.