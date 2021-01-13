Almonty Industries Inc. (AII.TO) (TSE:AII) Trading Up 26.6%

Almonty Industries Inc. (AII.TO) (TSE:AII)’s stock price was up 26.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 291,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 87,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The company has a market capitalization of C$133.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.24, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.67.

Almonty Industries Inc. (AII.TO) (TSE:AII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.13 million during the quarter.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

