Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM)’s share price rose 14.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 7,007,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 2,754,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.
Featured Article: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.