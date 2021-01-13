Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM)’s share price rose 14.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 7,007,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 2,754,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 469.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,918 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Almaden Minerals were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

