Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of ALLY opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $38.54.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

