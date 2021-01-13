Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALLY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.16.

ALLY traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.50. 517,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,989,596. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 53,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 55,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

