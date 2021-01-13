ALLY (ALY) Price Hits $0.0005

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $22,532.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ALLY has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ALLY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ALLY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00041718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00046096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00385321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.90 or 0.04244819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ALLY

ALLY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.