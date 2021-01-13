AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Capitalization Achieves $333,675.39

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $333,675.39 and $247.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00016928 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiFinexToken (DFT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

