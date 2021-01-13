AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.38

Shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.38 and traded as high as $5.15. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 1,876,217 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38.

Get AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $850,000.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.