AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for AllianceBernstein in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

AB stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $36.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.66 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 41.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 332,341 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 644,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,427,000 after purchasing an additional 320,772 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $9,679,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 4.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 238,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

