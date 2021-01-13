Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $33.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 205,976 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,865,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 598,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,514,000 after purchasing an additional 539,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $20,862,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC remained flat at $$15.59 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 287,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,255. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.08. Alector has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $35.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

