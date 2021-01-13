Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.18. Albertsons Companies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.96.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $48.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.47%.

ACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.59.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

