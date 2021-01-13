Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.89. 18,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,689. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

ACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.59.

Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

