Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Alamo Group has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alamo Group has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $148.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $70.99 and a 52 week high of $154.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.38 and its 200 day moving average is $118.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $291.76 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ALG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alamo Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

