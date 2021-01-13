Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Alamo Group has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alamo Group has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.
Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $148.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $70.99 and a 52 week high of $154.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.38 and its 200 day moving average is $118.98.
ALG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alamo Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.
In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.
Alamo Group Company Profile
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.
Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.