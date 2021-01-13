Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.