Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKBA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. 3,916,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,854. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.11. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.12 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 212.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 218,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 73.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,945 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

