Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKBA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ AKBA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. 3,916,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,854. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.11. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 212.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 218,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 73.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,945 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.
