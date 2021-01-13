Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

AKBTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Akbank T.A.S. stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,541. Akbank T.A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

