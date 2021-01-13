Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 288.9% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of AIPUY stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.0627 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Airports of Thailand Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

