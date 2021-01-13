Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives $31.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EADSY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th.
OTCMKTS:EADSY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 456,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,802. Airbus has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01.
About Airbus
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
