Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives $31.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EADSY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:EADSY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 456,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,802. Airbus has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

