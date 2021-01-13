Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EADSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Airbus from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.
EADSY opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01. Airbus has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.83.
About Airbus
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Recommended Story: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.