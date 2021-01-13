Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EADSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Airbus from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

EADSY opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01. Airbus has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.83.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

