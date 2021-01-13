Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Sets New 52-Week High at $176.52

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $176.52 and last traded at $173.92, with a volume of 275385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.48.

About Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.