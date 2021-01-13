Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the period. Air Lease comprises approximately 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Air Lease worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air Lease by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Air Lease by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Air Lease stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 19,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,624. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In other news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

