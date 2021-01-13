Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the December 15th total of 59,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 464,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AIRI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. 164,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 34,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $40,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 34,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $41,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,121 shares of company stock worth $83,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Air Industries Group worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

