Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.84. Agree Realty posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%.

ADC has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

In related news, Director William S. Rubenfaer acquired 1,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,394.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.58 per share, with a total value of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.