Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGYS. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. National Securities lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Agilysys stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.23 million, a P/E ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

